Fosen Selected to Build Veer’s First Zero-Emission Containerships

The efforts to develop what is being called the “world’s first clean containership” for ocean crossings, a vessel using wind assisted by hydrogen fuel cells, continue to advance. Veer Voyage, which was established in 2021, has selected a shipyard and secured a letter of intent for financing to design and build its revolutionary vessels.

A letter of intent was signed with Fosen Stralsund shipyard in Germany to develop the design and construct two wind-powered and hydrogen-assisted container vessels. Veer anticipates the vessels will begin service in 2027.

To finance the design and construction, Veer reports it has also secured a letter of intent from Amsterdam-based PROW Capital. The group will provide £50 million ($54.5 million). Veer also reports it is currently raising capital with a Series A investment round.

The project has also partnered with Bernard Schulte Shipmanagement and Veer reports engaging with FUTURESHIPS ship brokerage. They said they are in discussions with multiple charters.

The company has previously reported some of the elements of the design saying the vessels are designed to be fast and very efficient. The initial concept is for a 328-foot (100-meter) vessel that would have a capacity reports have said between 152 and 160 TEU. The vessel would be outfitted to carry reefer boxes, with reports saying capacity would be around 12 refrigerated containers.

Among the elements of the design is what they are calling an innovative, streamlined hull, uniquely designed to deliver cargo capacity as well as speed. The vessel’s weight will be reduced and stability increased by using carbon fiber masts fitted with pressure-sensing fiber optic cables. The masts will stand 205 feet (62.5 meters) and use a DynaRig design. Veer projects a speed of up to 18 knots with a range of up to 10,400 miles.

The second element to expand the range of the vessel and provide supplemental power is a hydrogen fuel cell system. They project a speed of 11 knots using the fuel cells with a range of 1,200 miles.

The ships have earned the IMO’s recognition as “absolute zero emission.” In addition, the American Bureau of Shipping issued Approval in Principle in September 2022 after reviewing the design. It has also received class notations for silent operations.

Veer highlights a plan to develop a fleet of vessels in the coming years. They said the first design is modular and can be easily scaled. They believe the first vessels will provide a model for the future of shipping and a unique solution to the challenges of decarbonization.

