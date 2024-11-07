Florida Cruise Ports Smash Passenger Records in 2024 as Growth Continues



Florida’s three East Coast ports that handle cruise ships each achieved strong growth setting new records in the number of passengers passing through the ports. It is further evidence of the growth in cruising that resumed after the pandemic and with the ports already predicting the year ahead will set further records.

PortMiami remains firmly in the lead as the world’s largest cruise port a distinction it long held and reclaimed last year. With the arrival of Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas (248,663 GT) which is the world's largest cruise ship and a total of 23 lines calling at the port, Miami achieved a nearly 13 percent increase in the total number of passengers for the year ended September 30.

Last fiscal year PortMiami handled 8,233,056 cruise passengers versus 7.3 million in 2023. The figures reflect arrivals and departures so round-trip passengers are counted twice but it is a staggering number of people moving through the port. PortMiami’s daily record was over 67,000 passengers and in December 2023 it had a day with the potential for more than 70,000 passengers, but weather problems caused delays.

“PortMiami continues to break records and uphold its status as the Cruise Capital of the World,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "PortMiami has not only transformed our iconic skyline and bolstered our economy, but its ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable development ensures that our port remains a forward-thinking, future-ready gateway to the world."

The port however is preparing for further increases. MSC Cruises is set to open the world’s largest cruise terminal capable of handling two or three large ships at a time and in April MSC’s mega cruise ship MSC World America (215,863 GT) starts year-round service from PortMiami. Also arriving in 2025 is Norwegian Cruise Line’s largest cruise ship Norwegian Aqua (156,300 GT). The port also introduced its first shore power for cruise ships and in the summer of 2025 begins construction on a new terminal for Royal Caribbean International.

Port Canaveral also experienced strong growth of approximately 10 percent by accommodating large ships. It surpassed Miami’s 2023 figure coming in at nearly 7.6 million passengers. That was up 800,000 passengers year over year while the port only had five more cruise calls in 2024 versus 2023. A total of 16 ships were either homeported year-round or seasonally in Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean’s second largest ship, Utopia of the Seas (236,860 GT) entered service homeporting in the central Florida port as of July 2024. It is operating two cruises a week with a capacity of nearly 5,700 passengers (double occupancy) and will be joined in Port Canaveral in 2025 by Star of the Seas (250,800 GT). Disney is also adding a new cruise ship to Port Canaveral while Princess Cruises is making it a homeport for the first time.

Port Canaveral’s budget called for 7.3 million passengers in 2024. They are projecting in the budget a new record of 8.4 million in 2025.

In Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades topped its record for cruise passengers. Port Director and CEO Joseph Morris highlighted 39 percent growth in passengers and 23 percent in cruise calls. Port Everglades handled 4,010,919 passengers but Morris highlights the 2025 budget projects 4.4 million.

A group of visionary entrepreneurs in the 1960s began the modern cruise industry selecting South Florida because of its good weather, proximity to popular destinations, and easy access through flights to travelers from across the country. Nearly 60 years later the industry has grown to levels that are far beyond those original visions with everyone confident that cruising will continue its rapid growth.

