First US Cable Layer Planned to Fill Gap in Offshore Wind Sector Capability

Looking to fill another gap in the capabilities needed for the U.S. offshore wind energy sector, a startup called Kalypso Offshore Energy announced plans to build the first U.S. cable vessel. The company reports it will be an innovative Cable Lay Vessel that will be Jones Act compliant for the offshore wind market.

Kalypso was launched in 2023 and looks to develop to meet the opportunities in the emerging offshore wind market. Their first step is a letter of intent with Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC for the development of the cable vessel. Royal is a specialized building with broad experience in the dredge and offshore energy sectors. Together, the two companies will collaborate to finalize the contract, engineering, and construction details for the cable vessel. The company is targeting to introduce the vessel by 2028.

The 8,000 dwt cable vessel will be equipped with two carousels with dual product lay lines as well as customized storage and handling. It will also be equipped for cable splicing and repairs. It will have a crane with 100 metric tons capacity as well as onboard jet trencher capability. The vessel is slated to measure 376 feet (115 meters).

“Kalypso is thrilled to partner with Royal IHC to design and deliver America’s first Cable Lay Vessel built on U.S. soil dedicated to offshore wind,” said Colin Smith, Managing Director of Kalypso who joined the company from DEME. “Kalypso’s CLV will enhance the nation's offshore energy prospects and foster local economic growth.”

Kalypso highlights that it will be the first dedicated vessel of its kind in the U.S. market. They said it will fill a key gap in the nation’s vessel capabilities.

“Cable installation and repair are critical, but often overlooked, functions to the offshore wind industry and the U.S. must upgrade our capabilities for state and federal deployment targets to be met,” said John Begala, Vice President of State and Federal Policy at the Oceantic Network, a nonprofit working to advance offshore wind and other ocean renewable industries. “This investment and partnership demonstrate the attractiveness of the U.S. market and represent a significant maturation of our domestic supply chain.”

The announcement of the vessel came on the same day as Dominion announced the launch of the first wind turbine installation vessel built in the United States. The offshore wind energy industry is contributing to the shipbuilding sector. Last year, President Joe Biden during the start of construction for the first U.S. rock installation vessel highlighted that companies have announced 18 offshore wind shipbuilding projects as well as investments of nearly $3.5 billion across 12 manufacturing facilities and 13 ports to strengthen the American offshore wind supply chain. Other projects include a SOV and crew transfer vessels.

Kalypso on its website reports it is also preparing designs for an OSV, which will be specially designed to meet the demands of wind farm construction. They said the vessel with a comprehensive range of features including heavy-lift cranes, spacious deck space, and specialist accommodation facilities, will offer support for every stage of offshore wind farm construction.