First “Suspicious Approach” of 2025 Reported in Gulf of Aden



Authorities are investigating an incident that took place late on April 15 between an unidentified bulker and “multiple small craft” in the Gulf of Aden. The vessel reportedly was able to evade the small boats, but there are reports of shots fired before the small crafts left the vicinity.

It is unclear if the incident was pirates, the Houthis, the so-called Yemen Coast Guard, or others. The UK Maritime Trade Operation issued a warning about the incident which was the first since 2024. The Houthis in January suspended their attacks linked to the Gaza ceasefire but had recently warned they would resume attacks on ships linked to Israel. They have not commented on yesterday’s incident.

UKMTO reports the vessel was 100 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. The multiple small crafts followed the bulker for approximately two hours. The master reportedly altered course towards the Yemeni coast.

The report says that shorts were fired but security analysts Neptune P2P Group notes it is unclear if the shots came from the small craft. They note the shots could have been from security guards aboard the merchant ship.

While the incident could have been piracy, the analysts at Neptune note it is unusual for the pirates to operate with multiple crafts or as far east in the Gulf of Aden as this incident. They note it could have been the Yemen Coast Guard due to the vessel’s proximity to the coast or possibly fishermen. They note that local fishermen are known to carry guns to protect their equipment and fishing catch.

Neptune reports that over 20 fishing vessels as well as four commercial ships have been hijacked since Somali pirates retuned their attacks on ships in November 2023. While two fishing vessels were robbed earlier this year and a third taken hostage in late 2024, the attacks on commercial vessels stopped earlier last year after the Indian Navy and others intervened to rescue vessels that had been boarded by pirates.

The ICC International Maritime Bureau in its quarterly report yesterday, April 15, noted the recent attacks demonstrate the continued capabilities of Somali pirates. Recognizing this, the EU also extended its efforts in the region for two more years till early 2027.

UKMTO is advising vessels to use caution and report incidents while the authorities investigate to determine if it was pirates or other crafts attempting to approach the merchant ship.

