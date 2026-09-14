First River Cruise Ship Floated for Celebrity Cruises

The Dutch shipyards building the first river cruise ships for Celebrity Cruises marked key milestones as the first hull was floated and moved to the fitting-out yard. The ship will launch the ocean cruise line into river cruising in August 2027.

The brand announced in January 2025 plans to expand its operations into European river cruising with a commitment to build 10 ships. As of June 30, 2026, the parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, reports that definitive building contracts for the first four ships in the initial order of 10 ships for Celebrity River Cruises have been executed. Celebrity River Cruises announced in January 2026 a further commitment for 10 additional ships that will expand its river cruise fleet to 20 vessels by 2031.

Construction of the first hull began in January 2026 at the Zwijnenburg shipyard in Rotterdam, and the float-out started on September 9. The yard has been contracted by TeamCo to build the hulls for the river cruise ships, and then they are being delivered to TeamCo in Heusden, which will complete the interiors. The first hull, which will be named Celebrity Compass, traveled approximately 50 miles, reaching the TeamCo yard on September 12. Zwijnenburg has said that the second hull will follow within 12 weeks.