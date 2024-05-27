U.S. Department of Defense

Memorial Day Heroes: The Rescue of the WWII Sub USS Squalus

Published May 27, 2024 2:43 PM by U.S. Department of Defense

[By Katie Lange] Thanks to World War I and the advent of the submarine, U.S. naval divers mastered how to make and su...

Destroyer USS Gravely launches an air defense missile at a Houthi aerial threat (U.S. Navy file image)

Admiral: Red Sea Crisis Shows Need for Low-Cost Air Defense

Published May 15, 2024 6:16 PM by U.S. Department of Defense

[By David Vergun, DOD News] Navy vessels have been plying the Red Sea since December as part of Operation Prospe...

Memorial Day

Defense Leaders Honor the Legacy of the Fallen on Memorial Day

Published May 29, 2023 1:22 PM by U.S. Department of Defense

On Memorial Day, President Joe Biden today called on the nation to honor the sacrifices of fallen service members by keeping the f...

