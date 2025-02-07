First Custom-Designed LCO2 Carrier Arrives in Norway to Start CCS



The world’s first custom-designed and built carrier for the commercial transport of liquified CO2 arrived on February 6 in its homeport of Stavanger, Norway. The vessel, Northern Pioneer (10,000 dwt), will be undergoing commissioning as it prepares to launch the first commercial operation for the transport of captured CO2 from industrial sites in Northern Europe and ultimately injection under the seabed of the North Sea.

The vessel has the capacity to transport approximately 7,500 cbm of liquified CO2. The cargo transport conditions are a maximum of 19 bar (g) pressure and a minimum of negative 35 C temperature. The first of four ships being built for the operation, Northern Pioneer, will shuttle between the receiving terminals in Øygarden and Brevik, where the first commercial customer, Heidelberg Materials, is located on the southern coast of Norway.

Northern Pioneer is the first LCO2 carrier completed for commercial CCS operations (Northern Lights)

The vessel was built in China at the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) and delivered in November. She undertook a delivery trip stopping in Singapore to load LNG and rounding Africa before a stop in Las Palmas. She departed on January 25 for the final leg bringing her home to Norway.

The ship, which is 130 meters (426 feet) is registered in Norway but will be managed by Japan’s Kawasaki Laisha (“K” Line). It operates on LNG and also has a wind rotor and air lubrication under its hull.

The ship was christened today in Stavanger by Norway’s former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru. She was in the Norwegian Parliament in 2019 when the project then known as Longship was first proposed and instrumental in helping to advance the grounding-breaking project. Known as Northern Lights, it is a partnership between Equinor, TotalEnergies, and Shell.

Northern Pioneer made a service call in Singapore to load LNG during its delivery trip to Norway (Nothern Lights)

Northern Lights reports the vessel carried out testing and optimization of the energy-saving devices on the repositioning trip from China to Norway. The ship will now undergo mechanical commissioning at the receiving terminal and interface training between the ship and shore staff ahead of starting operations. Construction of the terminals was completed in 2024 preparing the operation to begin this year.

The second ship, Northern Pathfinder, was delivered at the end of December. She departed Singapore on January 17 and is currently nearing Walvis Bay, South Africa on her repositioning trip. An order for two additional vessels was also placed with DSIC as Northern Lights looks to expand its operations.

