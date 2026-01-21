First Cargo of Iron Ore From Giant Simandou Mine Arrives in China

Importers in China have taken delivery of the first cargoes of iron ore from Guinea's Simandou mine, one of the largest new projects of its kind to come online in years. Simandou is changing the geography of the iron ore trade, creating new long-haul demand from West Africa to China, home of most of the world's steelmaking capacity.

An initial cargo arrived at the Majishan ore transfer terminal in Zhoushan earlier this week, according to steel mill giant China Baowu Steel. A separate Rio Tinto/Chinalco-produced cargo arrived in Rizhao, Shandong on Wednesday, per Chinese state media. These initial cargoes are just the tip of the iceberg: Simandou is on track to produce 120 million tonnes per year of high-grade ore, equal to the best Brazilian and Australian grades. As full rate production, it will account for about seven percent of all global export loadings.

Simandou is a joint project, developed in tandem by a Rio Tinto-led consortium and by Singaporean shipowner Winning International Group, each with its own lease acreage at the ore deposit. The heart of the project is a 370-mile-long railway, which Winning initiated on its own, and a new port facility at the town of Morebaya. Chinese investors are heavily involved in the project, and state-owned China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. (CHEC) played a major role in its construction. Now that the work is completed, China stands to benefit from a new supply source from a reliable partner, independent of the fraught regional politics of the Indo-Pacific.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Capesize bulker owners should also prosper after Simandou's opening. The addition of 120 million tonnes of cargo demand per year should drive tonne-miles up for this vessel class, especially since the destination market is on the other side of the world.

The mine also offers the possibility of prosperity for Guinea, a developing nation with low GDP per capita. Royalties from the mine will provide the country's government with millions in new revenue.