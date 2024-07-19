Fire and Evacuations After Shadow Tanker and Hafnia Vessel Collide

A Chinese-owned tanker known as a sanction-busting dark fleet vessel and a product tanker owned by Denmark’s Hafnia collided this morning near the eastern entrance of the Singapore Strait. The resulting fire on both vessels caused the immediate evacuation of the Hafnia product tanker and a partial evacuation from the VLCC while crews were working to battle the fires and prevent pollution.

Authorities in Singapore, the vessels are in Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region, aided by the Navy and Air Force as well as Martime Malaysia are reporting that all the crewmembers, 22 aboard the Hafnia Nile and 40 on the Ceres I, are accounted for and safe. Hafnia reports two of its crewmembers suffered minor injuries while the Singapore Air Force reports it evacuated two crewmembers from the VLCC to Singapore General Hospital.

The circumstances of the collision are unclear. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 0600 local time when both vessels issued a distress call. The Singapore-registered Hafnia Nile (74,189 dwt) is reported to be loaded with 300,000 barrels of naphtha and was sailing from Spain and after a brief stop in Singapore was heading to Japan. Built in 2017, the vessel has a spotless record and underwent its last Port State inspection in May.

Hafnia Nile was on fire and evacuated after the collision (Maritime Malaysia)

The collision happened approximately 30 nautical miles northeast of Pedra Brana, islands at the entrance of the Singapore Strait, and 25 nautical miles northeast of Malaysia. The Republic of Singapore Navy frigate RSS Supreme was the first to arrive and picked up 16 crewmembers from the Hafnia Nile while six others were rescued from a life raft by Maritim Malaysia and transferred to the Supreme for transport to Singapore.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority requested passive vessels to assist. A Singapore-flagged supply vessel Dolphin 1 picked up 14 crewmembers from the Ceres 1 and two were evacuated by the Air Force helicopter. The remaining 26 crewmembers remained aboard the Ceres 1 to conduct firefighting operations.

Reports indicate the Ceres 1 has a long history of transporting Iranian and Venezuelan crude in violation of international sanctions. The vessel has been known to alter its AIS transmissions, but indications were that it has been anchored in the Singapore area since July 11. Some reports are saying it was holding two million barrels of Iranian crude while others believe it performed a ship-to-ship transfer for at least a portion of the cargo. Kpler told Reuters the vessel has gone dark many times while Lloyd’s Intelligence is saying the vessel’s transmissions “showed an irregular pattern” not consistent with it being at anchor and that it had made occasional voyages to China.

Built in 2001, the vessel is 1,082 feet (330 meters) in length and appears to have been sold in 2019. Records show that it has changed identities and flags on several occasions and possibly ownership. The current owners and managers are listed in Hong Kong and the ship is showing a flag of São Tomé & Principe. Reports are that its P&I insurer is unknown.

Singapore’s Maritime & Port Authority reports navigation is not affected in the region. Firefighting assets and salvage crews are also on the scene to support the operations. Currently, there have been no reports of pollution with the MPA reporting the vessels may be towed for safety.

