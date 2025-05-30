Fincantieri Floats Second LNG-Fueled Cruise Ship for Germany’s TUI Cruises



Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri continues to show the strength of its cruise ship orderbook as the company’s Monfalcone shipyard today floated the second LNG-fueled cruise ship, Mein Schiff Flow, for Germany’s TUI Cruises. It follows the delivery of her sister ship, Mein Ship Relax, in February, and a recent order from another TUI Group company Marella Cruises for two new ships.

The relationship with TUI Group was established in 2018 with the order of the two cruise ships known as the InTUItion class for Mein Schiff, which is a partnership between TUI and Royal Caribbean Group focused on the German-speaking market. Fincantieri highlights the ships each of which is approximately 157,650 gross tons, as a first-in-class project developed by the shipyard enhancing the modernity and sustainability characteristics that TUI Cruises promotes in its operations.

The new ships are 1,070 feet (326 meters) in length with 1,945 passenger cabins and accommodations for 3,984 passengers and 1,535 crew. In addition to being the largest ships of the fleet, they have innovations for relaxation, 14 restaurants including more variety and a new Asian restaurant, and redefined spa and wellness areas. The ships feature the cruise line’s first two-deck “freedom suites,” as well as introducing inside, outside, and balcony cabins for solo travelers.

They are designed for operations either on LNG or Marine Gas Oil (MGO), making them the first LNG-fueled ships in the Mein Schiff fleet. TUI has highlighted that they are a future-proof design with the ability to utilize low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG when the alternatives become available in sufficient quantity for commercial operations. TUI last year also introduced a cruise ship built by Meyer Turku that is ready for future operations on methanol fuel.

The two cruise ships from Fincantieri feature catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine, using the residual heat from the diesel generators, as well as an electrical shore-power connection. They are also being equipped with an innovative and highly efficient waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process.

After a christening ceremony and blessing in Monfalcone, Italy, the floodgates were opened on the dry dock to float Mein Schiff Flow for the first time on May 30. They are reporting it required around 130 million liters of water to enter the dock for the successful flotation. Mein Schiff Flow will be moved to the outfitting berth and is due to enter service in the summer of 2026.

Naming ceremony for the first cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax (TUI Cruises)

Her sister ship Mein Schiff Relax was celebrated with a spectacular naming ceremony early in April in the port of Malaga, Spain. More than 12,000 people attended the event which included two other ships from the fleet, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7, also docked in the port. The event concluded with a 120-meter (nearly 400-foot) rocket line launched from the bow of one of the ships.

Mein Schiff Relax is the eighth ship for the brand, all new builds, and will be joined by the ninth ship when Mein Schiff Flow starts operations. The brand has grown rapidly having operated its first cruises in 2009.

Fincantieri received the order for two cruise ships, the first new builds for Marella Cruises (a brand owned by TUI Group) at the end of March. Carnival Corporation also placed an order in April for Mein Schiff competitor AIDA Cruises, the first for Fincantieri, while the yard also has confirmed orders for its first cruise ships over 200,000 gross tons to be delivered to both Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line. It will build seven ships under those contracts with deliveries scheduled into the 2030s.

