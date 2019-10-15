Fincantieri Delivers Sky Princess

Credit: Princess Cruises

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-15 19:09:19

Fincantieri delivered Sky Princess, the fourth Royal Princess class ship built for Princess Cruises, at its Monfalcone shipyard on October 15.

The new 145,000 gross tons vessel has accommodation for 4,610 passengers in 1,830 cabins and 1,411 crew members crew, and is sister ship to Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess, all built from the same shipyard of Monfalcone since 2013. The class will continue with the upcoming Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess which will be delivered respectively in 2020 and 2021. Discovery Princess will be the first new cruise ship for Princess Cruises to be based on the West Coast , sailing out of Los Angeles.

The partnership between the Monfalcone yard and Princess Cruises will continue with two larger cruise ships. These 175,000 gross ton ships will be the largest built in Italy. They are expected to be delivered at the end of 2023 and in spring 2025. The vessels will accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and will be the first of the shipowner’s fleet to be dual-fuel powered primarily by LNG.

The debut of Sky Princess marks the first time a ship has been purpose built as a Princess MedallionClass™ ship, a technology that delivers personalized service on a large scale through enhanced guest-crew interaction, as well as enabling interactive entertainment. Princess MedallionClass Vacations are resulting in high guest satisfaction scores, and include expedited arrival, on-demand services and a friend locator.

Sky Princess will start her inaugural season in Europe on a seven-day Mediterranean & Adriatic maiden voyage from Athens to Barcelona on October 20, 2019. The ship will sail a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on December 1, 2019, for a season of Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale.