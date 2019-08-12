Finalists Announced for First Maritime UK Awards

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-12 18:41:52

The finalists have been announced for the first ever Maritime UK Awards.

The awards, which will be given to individuals as well as businesses, charities, colleges and universities, focus on a wide range of areas including business growth, innovation, sustainability and diversity. Themes also include education and the future; following government’s publication of its first long-term strategy for the sector, Maritime 2050, in January.

The finalists in each of the following categories are:

2050 Award - Sponsored by the Department for Transport

MJC2

Red Funnel

Port of Tyne

Business of the Year - Sponsored by PwC

Williams Shipping

Ribeye Boats

Pole Star

Coastal Powerhouse Award

Solent LEP

Mersey Maritime

Port of Cromarty Firth

Diversity Award - Sponsored by Red Funnel

Spinnaker Global

Royal Fleet Auxiliary

BAE Systems

Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Stellamar Employment Solutions

Carnival UK

Royal Haskoning

Hill Dickinson

Future Skills Award - Sponsored by Nautilus International

Orka Informatics

The Nautical Institute

Cornwall Marine Academy

Innovation Award - Sponsored by the UK Ship Register

Thales UK

Lignia Yacht

Shakespeare UK

International Trade Award - Sponsored by Portsmouth International Port

Superyacht Tenders and Toys

Port of Dover

Actisense

Rising Star Award

Glen Fraser, BAE Systems

Eslie Vrolijk, Royal Haskoning

Josslynne Brown, South Shields Marine School

STEM Award - Sponsored by DFDS Seaways

Seafarers UK & Sea Cadets

South Shields Marine School

BAE Systems

Start-up of the Year - Sponsored by DonMac Data

The Shipping Exchange

ARC Marine

Tapiit Maritime

Sustainability Award

Port of Dover

ABP

Port of Cromarty Firth

Experts from a variety of businesses and government departments were involved in the panel and judge Iain Lower, Head of Naval Staff at the Royal Navy, said: “The standard of entrants surpassed our wildest expectations both in terms of quality and numbers. More than anything it shows the UK maritime sector, which adds £37.4 billion to the UK economy and supports just under one million jobs, is bursting with energy and innovation and is proud of its achievements.”

The winners will be announced at Southampton’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on September 19 during the Southampton International Boat Show.