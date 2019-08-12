47

Finalists Announced for First Maritime UK Awards

By The Maritime Executive

The finalists have been announced for the first ever Maritime UK Awards.

The awards, which will be given to individuals as well as businesses, charities, colleges and universities, focus on a wide range of areas including business growth, innovation, sustainability and diversity. Themes also include education and the future; following government’s publication of its first long-term strategy for the sector, Maritime 2050, in January.

The finalists in each of the following categories are:

2050 Award - Sponsored by the Department for Transport

MJC2
Red Funnel
Port of Tyne

Business of the Year - Sponsored by PwC

Williams Shipping
Ribeye Boats
Pole Star

Coastal Powerhouse Award

Solent LEP
Mersey Maritime
Port of Cromarty Firth

Diversity Award - Sponsored by Red Funnel

Spinnaker Global
Royal Fleet Auxiliary
BAE Systems

Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Stellamar Employment Solutions

Carnival UK
Royal Haskoning
Hill Dickinson

Future Skills Award - Sponsored by Nautilus International

Orka Informatics
The Nautical Institute
Cornwall Marine Academy

Innovation Award - Sponsored by the UK Ship Register

Thales UK
Lignia Yacht
Shakespeare UK

International Trade Award - Sponsored by Portsmouth International Port

Superyacht Tenders and Toys
Port of Dover
Actisense

Rising Star Award 

Glen Fraser, BAE Systems
Eslie Vrolijk, Royal Haskoning
Josslynne Brown, South Shields Marine School

STEM Award - Sponsored by DFDS Seaways

Seafarers UK & Sea Cadets
South Shields Marine School
BAE Systems

Start-up of the Year - Sponsored by DonMac Data

The Shipping Exchange
ARC Marine
Tapiit Maritime

Sustainability Award

Port of Dover
ABP
Port of Cromarty Firth

Experts from a variety of businesses and government departments were involved in the panel and judge Iain Lower, Head of Naval Staff at the Royal Navy, said: “The standard of entrants surpassed our wildest expectations both in terms of quality and numbers. More than anything it shows the UK maritime sector, which adds £37.4 billion to the UK economy and supports just under one million jobs, is bursting with energy and innovation and is proud of its achievements.”

The winners will be announced at Southampton’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on September 19 during the Southampton International Boat Show.

 