47
Views
Finalists Announced for First Maritime UK Awards
The finalists have been announced for the first ever Maritime UK Awards.
The awards, which will be given to individuals as well as businesses, charities, colleges and universities, focus on a wide range of areas including business growth, innovation, sustainability and diversity. Themes also include education and the future; following government’s publication of its first long-term strategy for the sector, Maritime 2050, in January.
The finalists in each of the following categories are:
2050 Award - Sponsored by the Department for Transport
MJC2
Red Funnel
Port of Tyne
Business of the Year - Sponsored by PwC
Williams Shipping
Ribeye Boats
Pole Star
Coastal Powerhouse Award
Solent LEP
Mersey Maritime
Port of Cromarty Firth
Diversity Award - Sponsored by Red Funnel
Spinnaker Global
Royal Fleet Auxiliary
BAE Systems
Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Stellamar Employment Solutions
Carnival UK
Royal Haskoning
Hill Dickinson
Future Skills Award - Sponsored by Nautilus International
Orka Informatics
The Nautical Institute
Cornwall Marine Academy
Innovation Award - Sponsored by the UK Ship Register
Thales UK
Lignia Yacht
Shakespeare UK
International Trade Award - Sponsored by Portsmouth International Port
Superyacht Tenders and Toys
Port of Dover
Actisense
Rising Star Award
Glen Fraser, BAE Systems
Eslie Vrolijk, Royal Haskoning
Josslynne Brown, South Shields Marine School
STEM Award - Sponsored by DFDS Seaways
Seafarers UK & Sea Cadets
South Shields Marine School
BAE Systems
Start-up of the Year - Sponsored by DonMac Data
The Shipping Exchange
ARC Marine
Tapiit Maritime
Sustainability Award
Port of Dover
ABP
Port of Cromarty Firth
Experts from a variety of businesses and government departments were involved in the panel and judge Iain Lower, Head of Naval Staff at the Royal Navy, said: “The standard of entrants surpassed our wildest expectations both in terms of quality and numbers. More than anything it shows the UK maritime sector, which adds £37.4 billion to the UK economy and supports just under one million jobs, is bursting with energy and innovation and is proud of its achievements.”
The winners will be announced at Southampton’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on September 19 during the Southampton International Boat Show.