Ferry Catches Fire in Riau Islands

[Brief] On Wednesday, a ro/ro ferry caught fire just south of Batam Island, on the opposite side of the Singapore Strait from the city of Singapore.

The fire broke out aboard the vessel KMP Tandemand at about 1400 hours local time, while the ferry was anchored and not operating. Photos from the scene show flames engulfing the ferry's wheelhouse. The fire was successfully extinguished and the 14 crewmembers safely evacuated, the master told local outlet Kompas. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy Indonesian Ministry of Transportation

Two Good Samaritan vessels assisted with firefighting duties. One vessel, the KN Rantos, remained on scene until about 1840 hours to assist with continued cooling.

"Coordination is still ongoing. Now we are still on the ship to check the conditions," ferry company manager Hermin Welkis told Kompas.