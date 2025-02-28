Ferry Captain and Officer Convicted in Drowning Death of Late Passenger

A jury in Piraeus, Greece found the captain and first officer of an interisland ferry guilty in a tragic 2023 case where a late arriving passenger was pushed to his death as a ferry departed port. The court rejected claims of a spontaneous action while prosecutors argued nothing was done to save the victim and the ferry kept sailing.

The incident in which a 36-year-old male passenger was pushed from the car ramp on the departing ferry Blue Horizon caused national outrage in Greece after videos began circulating on social media. The stern ramp on the ferry was still down, a violation of maritime protocols, and four crewmembers were standing there as Antonis Kargiotis came running up and jumped onto the ramp. He is in a scuffle with a crewmember as the ferry begins to move. In the video, the crewmember appeared to push Kargiotis who fell into the harbor and was caught in the wake. He drowned while the crew and horrified passengers looked on.

Family members argued that Kargiotis could have purchased a ticket onboard, if he did not have one or that the crewmembers could have taken him into custody and turned him over to the Coast Guard or police. Prosecutors argued that in addition to deliberately pushing the passenger, the crew stood there and made no effort to aid the person in the water.

Charges were brought against the captain of the Blue Horizon, the first officer who was on the ramp and pushed Kargiotis, as well as the second officer and a boatswain who were also at the stern as the vessel departed. The incident took place on September 5, 2023, as the ferry departed at 2100 from Piraeus for Heraklion, Crete. The vessel continued to sail and did not return to the port for approximately 40 minutes until the port authority and coast guard demanded its return to Piraeus.

Defense attorneys for the captain argued there was no intent to cause death while also emphasizing gaps in port security as well as the role of the coast guard and port security. In the video, a person could be seen on the dock after the passenger falls into the water. Attorneys for the first officer argued it was a spontaneous response and there was no intent to cause harm, only to deny boarding to a late arriver. The defense had sought to have the charges changed from intent and manslaughter to negligence.

The jury convicted the first officer of manslaughter and the court handed down a sentence of 12.5 years in prison. The captain was convicted for allowing the ferry to depart after a fatal incident and covering up the crime. The captain was sentenced to 7 years and 5 months. The court noted that the sentences were reduced because of the individuals’ previous lawful conduct.

Lawyers argued for suspended sentences pending appeal. The court denied the request and ordered the captain and first officer sent to prison while their appeals are pending.

The second officer and boatswain were acquitted. They had been charged with complicity in the murder with possible intent, although the video shows one of them standing at the entrance of the garage. The other appeared to also come forward as the scuffle was transpiring.