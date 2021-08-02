Fender Bender on Yangtze in China as Two Bulkers Collide

Norway-based shipping company 2020 Bulkers issued a brief statement confirming that one of its bulkers sustained some damage during a collision today, August 2, along China’s busy Yangtze River. Details of the accident were vague, but the company reported that there were no injuries to the crew and no immediate pollution or environmental damage.

The line, which operates eight Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, said that the 208,000 dwt vessel Bulk Shenzhen was partially loaded with 103,655 tons iron ore cargo for the inland port of Jinangyin, China, which is approximately 85 miles west of Shanghai. The vessel was navigating with a pilot near Chongming Island near the moth of the Yantze when it was involved in a collision with the bulk carrier 81,364 dwt RB Lisa.

The Bulk Shenzhen, built in 2020 and registered in Liberia, reportedly sustained some steel damage in the bow area above the waterline, but the vessel was able to proceed under its own engine power. 2020 Bulkers reports that the vessel was moved to an anchorage in the river for a further investigation into the cause of the collision. The vessel is operating under charter to Koch until 2022.

The RB Lisa built in 2016 and registered in the Marshall Islands is owned by London-based Reuben Brothers’ RB Shipping. She was outbound from China bound for Singapore and thought to be empty at the time of the collision. It is unclear how much damage the vessel sustained.

The Yangtze is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world. In 2019, nearly three billion tons of cargo moved along the river. The river delta region is especially busy and has been the scene of several accidents. In December 2020, two smaller container ships operating feeder routes along the river collided overnight near Shanghai, causing one of the vessels to capsize. At least three sailors were reported killed.

2020 Bulkers reported that it was insured to cover the cost of the accident.

