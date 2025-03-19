Fender Bender in Gibraltar Anchorage Renews Discussion on Use of Pilots



Two vessels made contact in the Gibraltar anchorage early on Tuesday in similar circumstances to the 2022 incident which led to the loss of the cargo ship OS 35. While the government was quick to report the damage was minor, it renewed the questions about the use of pilots and the recommendations in the OS 35 report that highlighted that pilots would likely have prevented the incident.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, March 18, the Panama-flagged LNG carrier SM Kestrel was getting underway from the Western Anchorage. The vessel built in 2023 in Korea is part of the new Korea Line LNG subsidiary launched by SM Line. It is 114,000 dwt and 984 feet (300 meters) in length.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar government confirmed to the news outlets that the LNG carrier “came in contact” with another vessel. They said there were no injuries and no significant damage to either vessel, but both were ordered to remain in the anchorage. Class, flag, and port inspectors were due to inspect both vessels.

The SM Kestrel made contact with the Panama-flagged Diamond Star II (57,700 dwt). The bulker had arrived in the anchorage on March 17. It was at anchor in the Western Anchorage, which is a busy part of Gibraltar Bay. Gibraltar has two anchorages, the Eastern which is used for provisioning and crew changes, and the Western where bunkering operations are conducted.

The OS 35 was also maneuvering to leave the Western Anchorage in August 2022 and the vessel was encountering problems with the turns. As it got underway, it struck the bulbous bow and anchor of the Adam LNG carrier, which only suffered minor damage. However, the cargo ship started taking on water and was ultimately directed into another part of the bay so that it could be grounded. It was a total loss and it took more than a year to salvage the vessel.

Gibraltar’s regulations only require pilots for berthing and unberthing, and not for departing the anchorage. In the case of the OS 35, there also was no requirement for the master to advise Gibraltar’s VTS of the intended plan so the VTS could not realize the vessel was off-plan. The VTS only called the vessel when it became concerned.

The report on the loss of the OS 35 recommended that the Gibraltar Port Authority consider introducing compulsory pilotage for vessels departing the Western Anchorage. It also recommended the involvement of the VTS which could advise vessels on their departure plans. Short of these steps, it also called for the Gibraltar Pilots to highlight their availability for departures, and that they should make clear the process for requesting pilots for departures.

Because of its strategic location at the entrance to the Mediterranean, Gibraltar is a key port for many vessels. It is a busy bunkering port and a frequent stop for vessels for supplies and other services arriving from overseas or before they depart from the region. The Gibraltar Port Authority highlights that approximately 60,000 vessels transit the Strait of Gibraltar each year, with around 240 million gross tonnes of vessel calls per year at Gibraltar and its anchorages.



