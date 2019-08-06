Faulty Fuel System Contributed to Deadly Passenger Boat Fire

Image courtesy Pasco County

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-06 17:03:04

On Sunday, a shuttle boat carrying passengers to the suffered an engine problem and caught fire, forcing about 50 passengers to jump into the water at Port Richey, Florida. The vessel burned to the waterline.

Last year, a passenger shuttle for the Tropical Breeze Casino suffered a devastating fire shortly after the vessel got underway from the dock at Port Richey, Florida. One of the vessel’s engines overheated, and within minutes, smoke was pouring from the vessel. The master altered course and quickly grounded the vessel. Passengers evacuated the vessel into the water and waded ashore. Several were injured and there was one fatality.

The fire was intense, fast-moving and ultimately burned the vessel to the waterline. Investigators determined a number of causal factors, including a lack of company guidance on engine high-temperature alarms, lack of fire detection in unmanned spaces with exhaust tubing, insufficient preventive maintenance, insufficient crew training and documentation, and inappropriate material and design of the fuel tank level-indicator system.

The vessel’s fuel tank level indicating equipment consisted of clear plastic tubing fastened to a stanchion that was marked at intervals to read the tank volume in gallons (image left). Although this equipment did not start the fire, investigators determined that once the fire spread to the fuel tank compartment, plastic materials in the level-indicating system melted and the resulting leak fed the fire.

In general, the Coast Guard regulatory requirements for fuel systems on all vessels, from the smallest recreational boats to the largest passenger ships, require heat resistant materials for all components. The vessel was certificated and inspected as a Subchapter T boat, and the regulations require vessels of this type to be fitted with fuel level sight glasses made of heat resistant materials, adequately protected from mechanical damage, and equipped with devices that will automatically isolate the gauge from the tank in the event of a leak in the gauge. (The shuttle vessel was not fitted with such devices.)

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessel owners and operators verify that their vessel’s fuel systems are compliant, including the construction of tank level indicating equipment. It also encourages vessel inspectors to pay particular attention to this element of vessel construction.