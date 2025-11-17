Extensive Search Fails to Locate Missing Sailor from UK RFA Support Ship



The UK’s Royal Navy confirmed late on Sunday, November 16, that an extensive search for a missing sailor from one of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels had been concluded unsuccessfully after two days. A sailor from the RFA Tidesurge was believed to have gone overboard late on November 14 or early on November 15.

The alarm was sounded before 0900 Saturday morning, November 15, after the unidentified sailor was reported missing. A search of the vessel and investigation determined the sailor had last been seen around 2230 on November 14. Details about he sailor are being kept confidential out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The alert and request for assistance went to the Irish Coast Guard, which led the search. During its peak, they were deploying a plane and a helicopter from the Coast Guard, as well as a plane from the Irish Air Corps. The Irish Coast Guard, Royal Navy, and RAF all participated in the search, with three RNLI lifeboats joining the effort.

An exact position was not supplied, but according to the reports, it was taking place in a difficult region along the northwest coast of Ireland. Reports said the area was known for its challenging conditions.

“I can confirm after an extensive search for a missing crew member of a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship‘s company, the individual has not been found and the search has ended,” said First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins. He said their thoughts were with the family and that they thanked the participants for their determined efforts.

RFA Tidesurge, a 39,000-tonne fleet replenishment tanker, joined the fleet at the beginning of 2019. The vessel, which is 200 meters (659 feet) in length, carries approximately a total of 100 people and is part of the civilian-operated support ships for the Royal Navy. She provides fuel, as well as supplies and logistic support.

The loss comes as the RFA has faced a series of challenges and low recruitment. Unions representing the force led job actions starting in 2024, demanding higher wages. The Times (London) recently ran an article citing the poor condition of many of the ships in the fleet. Quoting an article from The Daily Telegraph, it says parts of the fleet are “decrepit” with the report saying RFA Argus, primarily a casualty receiving vessel, failed its safety inspection. The converted containership, which was built in 1981 and commissioned into the RFA in 1988, has asbestos aboard, and the hull was declared “unseaworthy.” RFA Lyme Bay has been idled due to budgetary issues, and the RFA Mounts Bay and RFA Cardigan Bay are also out of action, The Times reports.