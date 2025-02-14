Expansion Plans as Indian Cruise Market Develops

The cruise market in India is continuing to grow drawing increased attention from multiple companies. Mostly it has been a port of call for cruise ships transiting the Indian Ocean, but it has also begun to develop a domestic cruise business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has designated cruise tourism as a priority sector. Cordelia Cruises which is the sole firm active in the market currently says India’s cruise industry is poised to substantially boost both domestic and international tourism while generating significant employment opportunities for the nation’s youth. Having launched operations in 2021, the company reports it has carried over 530,000 passengers and is operating close to its full capacity.

The board of the parent company, Waterways Leisure Tourism, reports that it has decided to pursue expansion including fundraising efforts. The group is targeting a funding of Rs. 800 crores ($92 million) possibly through an initial public offer.

Cordelia was the latest effort to start a domestic Indian cruise line following a similar effort that started before the pandemic known as Jalesh Cruises. The firm did not survive the pause in operations during the pandemic and its sole ship the Karnika (ex. Pacific Jewel, Crown Princess built in 1990) was sold for scrap. The assets of the company were acquired by Waterways.

The company operates a sole cruise ship, the Empress (48,500 gross tons) with accommodations for 1,840 passengers. When the ship was introduced in 1990 as the Nordic Empress she was considered pioneering by incorporating mega-ship designs into a smaller vessel. She operated for Royal Caribbean International on short cruises later becoming the Empress of the Seas and for a time operating for the company’s Spanish company Pullmantur as the Empress. She was sold to lower costs during the pandemic.

Cordelia reports it will be in the market for two secondhand cruise ships each with a capacity of approximately 2,000 passengers.

“We are in discussions with major cruise companies from the U.S. and Europe who are looking to divest ownership of their smaller ships with passenger capacities ranging between 2,000 to 2,500 guests per ship, as they transition to newer vessels with capacities of 5,000-7,000 guests,” said Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO of Cordelia Cruises.

When asked if Cordelia has already closed a deal for the ship purchase, Bailom responded, “We have multiple offers from existing cruise lines as they upgrade their fleets with larger ships. Given the current market dynamics, it is an opportune time for us to expand our fleet.”

Resorts World Cruises which was started by Genting after Star Cruises and Dream Cruises collapsed, also reports it is planning to enter the Indian cruise market. Schedules were announced for the Resorts World One (75,000 gross tons ex SuperStar Virgo) to offer cruises from Mumbai between March and June 2025. The company highlighted that it would be tailoring its product to the Indian market with a variety of offerings and entertainment, thematic cruises, and authentic cuisines from around the world, including certified Indian vegetarian, Jain, and halal food. The launch however was deferred till 2026 due to a fleet redeployment as Resorts World Cruises adds its third cruise ship to the fleet this spring.

Other cruise lines including Costa have occasionally based a ship for short periods in India working with local companies to market the cruises. With India’s emerging middle class and the efforts by Prime Minister Modi to expand India’s economy, cruising stands to benefit and is poised to realize the developing opportunities.

