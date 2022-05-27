Expansion of Biodiesel Production and Distribution in Amsterdam

Efforts are underway in Amsterdam to support increased production and storage for a new generation of biodiesel that will be used to accelerate decarbonization in the maritime and road transport sectors. Manufacturer Argent Energy is planning to increase production levels nearly five-fold at its Amsterdam factory and open new dock and storage facilities by 2024.

Argent Energy, which has been producing biodiesel made from waste organic fats and oils since 2005, reports the expansion in Amsterdam will increase production capacity in the Port of Amsterdam by 440,000 tons of biofuel per year with the expansion of its manufacturing facility. The company opened its Amsterdam facility in 2018 in addition to production plants in England and Scotland. They expect annual production in Amsterdam will reach 540,000 tons per year.

The production will be for second-generation biodiesel, which does not use food or feed resources. Argent avoids the use of crops but instead uses designated waste raw materials for its production of biodiesel which have few or no alternative applications. Argent Energy’s expansion in Amsterdam includes the development of a new and innovative production process that will bring improved process efficiency and even greater reductions in GHG emissions.

The expansion of the production capabilities comes after the Port of Amsterdam and Argent agreed in January 2022 to jointly invest more than $20 million in new dock facilities in the Hornhaven Amsterdam. The Port of Amsterdam and Argent Energy expect construction to be completed by 2024 with the new facilities consisting of two loading and unloading quays replacing the existing coaster jetty at Argent’s biodiesel plant in the Hornhaven. The new quays will be suitable for barges, coasters, and sea-going vessels up to approximately 30 feet draft and more than 480 feet in length. Furthermore, to cater to larger vessels including MR1 size ships, a new jetty will be constructed with a draft of nearly 40 feet and 600 feet in length.

In addition to the new manufacturing and wharf, they will also construct a new 130,000 m3 tank storage facility to be used for renewable products such as waste-based biodiesel and feedstocks that will be used for the decarbonization of transport. This will increase storage capacity to 230,000 m3, making it one of the larger storage facilities for renewable products.

