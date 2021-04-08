European Shipowner and Everfuel Develop Hydrogen for New Ship by 2023

Everfuel, an emerging Danish company developing green hydrogen, will collaborate with an unnamed “German-Norwegian shipping company,” to develop the hydrogen supply infrastructure to fuel one of Europe’s first zero-emission shipping solutions. The companies expect the first ship to enter service in 2023.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies are working together to establish the steps to support the launch of the hydrogen-fueled operation. The intent is to establish firm contracts for long-term hydrogen supply and offtake to projects under development by the shipping company. The companies are currently developing the technical and commercial information required to develop the commercial and operational framework. This includes the identification of potential fueling sites and permitting processes required for an investment decision.

The targeted start of operation is early 2023 with an initial ship, which is expected to consume approximately 1,000 kg of hydrogen per day.

“Today, ships are mainly propelled by maritime diesel engines, which are highly pollutant. A single large container ship or a passenger cruiser can emit as much sulfur emissions to the air as 50 million cars in a year. Switching to zero-emission solutions will make a significant difference. We look forward to this cooperation on pioneering green shipping fueled by hydrogen from Everfuel,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, the CEO of Everfuel.

Everfuel will be responsible for the delivery of hydrogen, including planning, installation, and operation of an optimized, scalable fueling solution. The company reports that it plans to initially supply hydrogen from its HySynergy facility in Fredericia, Denmark using a new in-house developed fueling solution.

The initiative is designed to coincide with the European Maritime Safety Organisation (EMSA) plans to cut the EU’s transport dioxide emissions by at least 40 percent until 2050, measured from 2005 levels.