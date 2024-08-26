EU Says No Oil Spill (So Far) from Burning Tanker Sounion

The EUNAVFOR operation Aspides issued an update on the burning oil tanker Sounion disputing rumors on social media of oil leaks, but repeated its warning of an “imminent environmental hazard.” There are no reports of any actions to possibly avert the potential disaster while the authorities warned of additional sightings today of unmanned and maned small boats in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

After the images released by the Houthi late on Friday of explosions and fires on the tanker, Aspides issued an update on the situation as of Sunday, August 25. They said that when the French frigate conducted the SOLAS operation on Friday there were no visible fires. Today, they are saying there are “fires on at least 5 locations,” aboard the Sounion.

Deck fires around the oil tank hatches (Aspides)

Aspides believes most of the fires are “around the hatches of the vessel’s oil tanks.” Sounion is laden with approximately 150,000 tons of crude loaded in Iraq. Aspides said that part of the superstructure is also on fire. The pictures show the bridge destroyed and the area behind the bridge on fire in an apparent attempt to disable the tanker or a potential salvage operation.

“So far there are no signs of an oil spill,” reports Aspides after pictures posted over the weekend online suggested the vessel could already be leaking. “The large volume of crude oil on board,” (up to four times larger than the Exxon Valdez), Aspides however warns, “could lead to a severe ecological disaster.”

The Houthis have been silent on the potential environmental issues only asserting that the vessel was attacked due to the company’s association with Israel. However, the prevailing currents mean the oil would likely destroy fishing grounds and the environment of Yemen.

Fires destroyed the bridge area of the tanker (Aspides)

Aspides contradicted reports from UK Maritime Trade Operations which suggested the Sounion is drifting. Aspides believes the vessel is still anchored in international waters. Early reports before Friday’s bombing to start the fires, said that Delta Tankers was arranging for salvage of the vessel. While emphasizing the environmental dangers, none of the authorities have suggested that a salvage attempt is now planned.

UKMTO, however, warned today of two further sightings of small boats. An unidentified vessel approximately 61 miles southeast of Muka, Yemen in the Red Sea reported seeing an uncrewed vessel at a distance of one nautical mile traveling at 8 knots. They said there were also two other small boats, approximately two nautical miles north of the unmanned vessel. No approach was reported.

Earlier on Monday, UKMTO also received a report of a small boat approaching another merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden. This incident took place approximately 55 nautical miles southeast of Aden. The small boat approximately four meters in length (13 feet) had eight to ten people aboard and was “displaying a ladder but no weapons.” Security guards aboard the vessel “challenged the suspicious boat,” and UKMTO says the small boat departed the scene.

US Central Command has not provided updates since last week with unconfirmed reports that U.S. assets have been placed close to Iran to deter potential actions against Israel.



