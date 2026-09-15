EU Loan Will Upgrade Latvian Cruise Terminal to Receive NATO Warships
The EU is providing financing to revamp a cruise terminal at Klaipeda, Lithuania for military uses, adapting its infrastructure to receive NATO ships in time of need.
In a statement, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said that it is lending about $115 million to the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, which manages a strategic port just north of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The Port of Klaipeda is the largest in Lithuania, supporting about 70 million tonnes of cargo movement per year and about six percent of the small country's GDP.
A new cruise ship terminal is under construction at Klaipeda to replace aging, deteriorating quays elsewhere in the port. Two new berths totaling 900 meters in length will give space for two cruise ships at once, located in the heart of the Old Town waterfront. The site master plan includes new mixed-use development, public parks, a yacht harbor and a modern port administration building. Contracts have already been signed for quay reconstruction and the new building.
In addition to supporting NATO-standard modifications to make the cruise terminal dual-use, the overall $230 million project includes an array of non-military priorities in line with traditional EU procurement practice. Green improvements include pierside power for ferries, green hydrogen production infrastructure, and better quays for offshore wind vessels, in addition to perennial port necessities like breakwaters and dredging.
"Few projects illustrate Europe's priorities as clearly as the Port of Klaip?da," said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. "It is an investment that directly contributes to the missions of supporting European security and cohesion, while aligning with the green transition.”
The upgrade at the cruise terminal - while small compared to the civilian scope of the project - reflects a strategic reality for the Baltics. In the event of a Russian ground invasion, a potential NATO Article 5 defense would require rushing troops and equipment from Western Europe into the region. Seaborne transport is a comparatively efficient means of completing that movement - and it would be the only strategic option if the Suwalki Gap is taken, since the Baltics' narrow land bridge to Poland would be shut.
that matters most
Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily.
Last month, Denmark's military practiced merchant-ship convoy operations with heavy escort protection in the Baltic Sea, a demonstration of what it would likely deploy in a conflict.
Denmark operates an advance base at Camp Valdemar, Latvia, part of the NATO shield protecting the Baltic states from the threat of a Russian invasion. To deploy new combat elements to Camp Valdemar, the Danish military chartered a commercial freight ferry from DFDS. Under heavy guard - protected by a patrol vessel, the Danish Navy frigate Esben, a P-8 antisubmarine warfare aircraft, and fighter jets from Turkey, Denmark and Sweden - the convoy transported a cargo of military vehicles to Latvia, illustrating possible security measures for a wartime sealift operation.