EU Loan Will Upgrade Latvian Cruise Terminal to Receive NATO Warships

The EU is providing financing to revamp a cruise terminal at Klaipeda, Lithuania for military uses, adapting its infrastructure to receive NATO ships in time of need.

In a statement, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said that it is lending about $115 million to the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, which manages a strategic port just north of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The Port of Klaipeda is the largest in Lithuania, supporting about 70 million tonnes of cargo movement per year and about six percent of the small country's GDP.

A new cruise ship terminal is under construction at Klaipeda to replace aging, deteriorating quays elsewhere in the port. Two new berths totaling 900 meters in length will give space for two cruise ships at once, located in the heart of the Old Town waterfront. The site master plan includes new mixed-use development, public parks, a yacht harbor and a modern port administration building. Contracts have already been signed for quay reconstruction and the new building.