ESVAGT and Ørsted Order Second Methanol Dual-Fuel SOV

ESVAGT will build two methanol dual-fuel SOVs for operation for Orsted (ESVAGT)

Ørsted and ESVAGT announced plans to build a second methanol-powered service operation vessel (SOV), which will join what the companies believe will be the world’s first green fuels vessel for offshore wind operations. The new vessel is due to enter service in 2026 operated from the UK joining the first methanol-fueled SOV which is expected to enter service in 2024 operating from the UK East Coast to support offshore wind farms.

Similar to the first vessel ordered in 2022, the new SOV will be powered by dual-fuel engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol produced from renewable energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly carbon emissions reduction of approx. 4,500 tons. Ørsted expects to supply its own methanol for both of the SOVs from the company’s renewable e-methanol facility, FlagshipONE, which is being built in Sweden.

ESVAGT, which pioneered the SOV concept, looks to continue to innovate with the new vessel. The SOV will be ready in 2026, and it will operate out of Ørsted’s UK East Coast Hub on a 10-year contract. The vessels will be built at Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard, which has developed an expertise in SOV construction.

The new state-of-the-art ESVAGT SOV incorporates the newest technologies. It will be 305 feet in length and have a maximum speed of 14 knots. It will have accommodations for up to 124 people. While the specialists and technicians are living aboard for up to weeks at a time, there will be a full range of facilities. As a floating home, it will offer recreational activities for the on-board crew and technicians, including fitness facilities, a game room, a cinema, and individual accommodation.

The vessel will also host an on-board workshop and much of the equipment and spare parts needed to service an offshore wind farm will be stored on board. The SOV is designed for comfort and high workability, providing a highly efficient workspace and safe transfer of technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane for lifting heavy spare parts. The SOV is also equipped with a helipad for fast access and transfers to and from shore.

Ørsted highlights that the two methanol-fueled SOVs are part of the company’s target to become carbon-neutral in its energy generation and operations by 2025. The additional, second green fuel SOV will build on that, as Ørsted works towards its target of reaching net-zero emissions across the full value chain by 2040.



