Cemre Shipyard to Build First Methanol-Fueled SOV for ESVAGT

SOV will be the first to use methanal and the largest owned by ESVAGT (Cemre)

Cemre Shipyard, located in Yalova, Turkey, has received the order to build a new hybrid, methanol-fueled SOV that is being promoted as the world’s first green fuel SOV for the offshore wind industry. Norway’s ESVAGT, which supports the offshore wind and oil and gas industries with a wide range of specialized vessels, announced a month ago its plans to build the unique vessel.

“This pioneering project will change the path of the offshore wind service and support the market to reach carbon neutral and environmentally friendly solutions,” the companies said announcing the construction order. ESVAGT previously said that construction for the new vessel would begin in 2022 and with an agreement with offshore wind farm developer Ørsted, the vessel is due to go into service by the end of 2024.

The design of the vessel was developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with ESVAGT, and the vessel will be the third project built by Cemre for ESVAGT. According to the companies it represents the next stage of advancement for the offshore sector.

While other SOVs have been working to incorporate batteries for power, the new vessel will be the first in the sector to have dual-fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol. Ørsted intends to supply the e-methanol for the vessel that will be produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon. According to the companies, this will lead to a yearly emission reduction of approximately 4,500 tonnes of CO2. The systems will provide the required power for the vessel's propulsion, positioning, and main operations while achieving carbon neutrality and making it possible to create a new “green vessel” trend in the operations.

The vessel will be 305 feet in length with a 64-foot beam and a maximum draught of approximately 21 feet. Its service speed will be 14 knots. It will be classed by DNV.

ESVAGT, which currently has a fleet of nine SOVs and reports it pioneered the modern specialized vessel for offshore work highlighted that this will be their largest SOV and will incorporate other design advancements for its work in the harsh North Sea. The vessel will provide a highly efficient workspace together with the safe transfer of the technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane to lift heavy spare parts. The SOV will also be equipped with a helicopter deck for access and transfer from shore.

Designed to provide accommodations for up to 124 people that may be working aboard for extended periods, the SOV will provide high comfort standards to the crew and technicians. Among the elements it will feature are spaces for recreational activities including fitness facilities, game rooms, cinemas, and individual accommodation.

When the vessel enters service in 2024, it will serve the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 located off the UK’s Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. Hornsea 2 being developed by Ørsted achieved first power in 2021 and is due for completion this year. When fully operational, Hornsea 2 will consist of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with a total generation capacity of 1.2 GW. Ørsted is also working on Hornsea 3 with Hornsea 4 currently in the planning in the planning process.

