Engine Room Explosion Kills Two Aboard Chemical Tanker

The Chemical Master at Rotterdam (file image courtesy Alf van Beem / public domain)

[Brief] On Monday night, the chemical tanker Chemical Master sustained an engine room explosion, leaving it disabled and adrift off the coast of Portugal.

The blast killed two Indian seafarers, operator Chemship BV has confirmed.

The Chemical Master was under way off Portugal at the time of the casualty, en route from Haifa to Rotterdam. As of Tuesday night she was adrift off Setubal, accompanied by the harbor tug Portugs Sines.

The Maltese-flagged Chemical Master is a 2009-built stainless-tank chemical tanker. Her port state control inspection record shows no recent deficiencies, and she has been under the same firm's management since 2015.