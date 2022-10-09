Eight Tug Crewmembers Rescued By Good Samaritans Off Mindoro

Betheva 2 (file image courtesy Inter-Island Ships of the Philippines)

[Brief] Over the weekend, local good samaritans rescued the eight-man crew of the tug Betheva 2 after it sank of Golo Island, about 70 nm to the southwest of Manila.

At about 1430 hours on Saturday, as the Betheva 2 was transiting past Golo on a trip from Manila to Palawan, the tug took a large wave over the stern. The water flooded the engine room, according to her captain, and the vessel quickly sank. All crewmembers managed to abandon ship.

The captain and four members of the crew were lucky enough to be rescued by a passing motor launch, the RG Brothers. The good samaritans took them ashore at Barangay Talaotao, Golo Island, and all five arrived unharmed.

The three other crewmembers were still missing Saturday evening, and Capt. Alfie Dangue told the Philippine Coast Guard that they had last been seen in the tug's life raft. A search operation was launched and the Philippine Coast Guard put out a bulletin to the public seeking their safe return.

The next morning at about 1030 hours, the remaining three crewmembers - identified as Jay, Jerome Feildad and Joshua Brizal - were rescued by local residents of Talaotao. All were in good condition and were reunited with their crewmates.

Courtesy PCG via MB.com