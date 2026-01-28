Egypt Calls for Releasing Seafarers Held in Iran and Regional De-Escalation



Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is calling for a de-escalation with Iran and across the regional while also reporting that Iran is holding four Egyptian seafarers. The statements from Egypt came as Donald Trump renewed his threats on social media against Iran, saying time is running out for a nuclear deal before more devastating strikes by the U.S.

The Egyptian Interests Section in Tehran was directed to look into the reports of the seafarers after a video appeared online. The Foreign Ministry said it had instructed the local representatives to contact the Iranian authorities and to travel to the port of Bandar Abbas to make contact with the seafarers.

The four individuals were reported to be working on one of the tankers Iran reported seizing in December as part of its crackdown on fuel smuggling. Egypt identified the vessel as the Reem Al-Khaleej, which it reported was seized off the coast of the Iranian island of Qeshm. The 5,600-dwt vessel is registered in Palau.

The Egyptian authorities said they wanted to ensure the safety of the seafarers and called for their swift release and safe return home. The representatives were instructed to provide consular and legal assistance.

Egypt’s call for the release of seafarers followed India’s Embassy in Tehran, which said two weeks ago that it was seeking to make contact with crewmembers from another seized tanker. They said Iran had not permitted the Indian diplomatic staff to contact the crew, but they had intervened to make sure they had supplies of food and water.

These efforts came as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East and as the United States has positioned USS Abraham Lincoln and its Carrier Strike Group near Iran. Trump had said at the beginning of the month that the U.S. was supporting the protestors in Iran, but now has switched it to a demand that Iran make an agreement to end its nuclear programs. On June 22, 2025, the U.S. struck Iran, with Trump saying the nuclear program had been destroyed.

Today, he wrote on social media that time is running out and Iran must “come to the table.” He is talking of the U.S. “armada” assembled in the region and said the next attack will be “far worse.” Iran immediately responded with threats against American interests, Israel, and other supporters, as well as the Straits of Hormuz.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in addition to calling for the release of its seafarers from Iran, reported that it had talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Wittkopf. Egypt is highlighting a need for intensified efforts aimed at “reducing escalation and limiting tension.”

Egypt stressed the importance of creating a suitable climate for diplomatic solutions. It called for a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear issue in order to avoid the region slipping into new cycles of instability.

