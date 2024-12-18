Eastern Shipbuilding Starts Work on New Saltchuk Tugs for Fleet Renewal



Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) initiated steel cutting at its Allanton Facility in Panama City, Florida for the first of four advanced escort tugs being built for Saltchuk Marine’s West Coast operations. Ordered in July 2024, the contract launched Salthchuk Marine’s comprehensive fleet renewal project.

"Our team is excited to begin construction on these state-of-the-art escort tugs for Saltchuk," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. "We are confident these vessels will set a new standard for performance, providing exceptional service for Pacific Ocean operations."

Start of the work on the first of the four tugs (ESG)

The contract calls for the construction of four ship assist/escort tugs designed by the Robert Allan team to meet the stringent EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental standards. The vessels, which will measure 84 feet in length, will be powered with Caterpillar main engines and employ Schottel RudderPropellers. With a speed of 12 knots, the tugs will have a minimum 95 shot tons bollard pull rating. They will have accommodations for eight people.

“The improved physical and environmental performance of these four vessels set a new standard for tugboat design that will positively impact the marine industry and American commerce for the next several decades,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s President and CEO. The four tugs, scheduled for delivery in 2026, will be used to bolster West Coast port operations.

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group is known for building high-quality tugs. The group highlights it has delivered 35 ship assist tugs over the past 20 years. The company operates three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast.

The tugs will meet EPA Tier 4 and CARB environmental standards (Robert Allan)