Dutch Frigate Test Fires First U.S. Tomahawk Missile

The Royal Dutch Navy and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Defense reported the first test firing of the U.S. Tomahawk missile earlier this week. It is the next step in an effort by the Dutch to enhance the capabilities of its fleet and makes it only the fourth country after the U.K. and Australia to have successfully launched the missile from one of its vessels.

The test firing took place off the U.S. East Coast near Norfolk, Virginia in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and a Defense project team. The Netherlands released an image of the missile as it was launched from the frigate De Ruyter.

Built by Damen and commissioned in 2004, the frigate is one of four deployed by the Dutch. It is 6,000 tons displacement with an operating speed of 30 knots. The Dutch have announced plans to extend the life of the class at least for another decade with the modernization of systems.

The Dutch announced in 2023 plans to acquire the U.S. missile system for the frigates as well as its submarines. The U.K. has already deployed the system and in December 2024 Australia test fired its first Tomahawk from HMAS Brisbane while off the U.S. West Coast. Australia and Japan have also placed orders for the system for future deployment.

Australia conducted its first test firing of the Tomahawk in December off San Diego (Australian Defence Force)

“With this launch, the navy is gathering necessary information,” said the Netherlands’ Defense Ministry, “This will eventually allow it to fire Tomahawks from the air defense and command frigates.” Media reports have said the Netherlands expects to deploy the system in 2027.

The Ministry highlighted that the weapons would give the Royal Navy extra combat power and greater distance. The missiles have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

“Think of command centers, anti-aircraft installations, and enemy units,” said the Ministry. They said the system would give the navy the ability to eliminate (strategic) targets deep inland from the sea.

