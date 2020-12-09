Dutch Cargo Ship Suffering Water Leak Requests Port of Refuge in Spain

Zealand Delilah alongside in Spain - Autoridad Portuaria de A Coruña photo By The Maritime Executive 12-08-2020 05:28:56

A Dutch cargo ship sailing north along the Spanish coast on Sunday, December 6, requested a shelter port after reportedly suffering a water leak. Spanish authorities assisted the vessel to safely make port at Punta Langosteira, the outer port of A Coruña, in northwest Spain bordering the Bay of Biscay.

The 13,000 DWT cargo ship Zealand Delilah was loaded with 8,600 tons of cacao beans with a crew of 15 aboard. She was sailing from Las Palmas to Amsterdam when the captain requested assistance around 3:30 pm local time reporting that the ship had taken on water from a leaky fire line.

Spain’s search and rescue agency, Sociedad de Salvamento y Seguridad Marítima responded to the call for assistance. Although the cargo ship was reporting that it was able to navigate under its own power, a rescue helicopter was sent to evaluate the situation. A rescue boat and a tugboat were also both dispatched as a precaution to escort the Dutch vessel to the outer port.

Ayer buque Zealand Delilah 15 tripulantes y vía agua incontrolada a 30 millas Islas Sisargas solicita puerto de abrigo, confirma puede navegar. Capitanía Marítima autoriza #Langosteira y nuestro centro #Finisterre moviliza buque SAR Gavia que lo escolta sin novedad hasta atraque. pic.twitter.com/fyDfP72gRl — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) December 7, 2020

It was nightfall till the 442-foot vessel was able to reach the port, by which time she was reportedly down by approximately one meter at the head due to the water leaking into the forward compartments. Seguridad Maritima reported that the vessel was having problems navigating, but able to successfully reach the dock.

Once alongside, the vessel affected repairs to stop the water leak and under maritime regulations was undergoing inspections before resuming its voyage.

The Zealand Delilah departed Spain on December 8 bound for Amsterdam, where she is due to arrive on December 11.

