Drone Attack Kills Master, Injures Three Crewmembers in Black Sea

Overnight Wednesday, Russian and Ukrainian forces traded drone strikes against each others' shipping in the Black Sea. On one Ukraine-bound vessel, the master was killed and at least three crewmembers were injured when a Russian drone damaged the deck and superstrucure. It is the latest in a long series of Russian strikes on shipping near Odesa.

Drone operators on both sides of the conflict preferentially target the superstructure and the bridge: wheelhouse windows are vulnerable to blast damage or penetration, it is easy to hit, and a successful strike is likely to disable the vessel. As a manned space, a strike on the bridge is also likely to cause casualties. Video footage released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday showed that Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force continues to aim for the bridge deck when targeting Russia-linked vessels; the imagery shows three examples of this practice from Wednesday's operations.

"There have . . . been good results in the Black Sea. Every day, we respond to aggression. Russia must choose peace," Zelensky said, congratulating Ukraine's intelligence services and drone forces.