Dredger Sinks at Pier in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

A dredger has gone down at its berth at the port of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, spilling petroleum into the harbor. Environmental monitoring is under way, according to local authorities.

Ukraine's State Environmental Inspectorate reports that the dredger Ginger went down at the port of Mykolaiv on January 15. The cause was not reported, but photos and water quality sampling showed evidence of worsening pollution from the wreck. As of January 19, petroleum concentration in the water was about 15 times normal limits.

The inspectorate has called for pollution-abatement measures. So far, a cleanup has not begun; the sunken vessel joins a long list of other recovery projects in the war-torn country.

Ginger was a 1966-built hopper dredger of 1,700 dwt in size. It was also known as the Severodvinskiy, and was recently owned by a Canada-based firm.