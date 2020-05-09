Dredger Encounters Likely WWII-Era Bomb on Eve of VE Day

On the eve of the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe, the trailing suction hopper dredger UKD Marlin encountered what may have been a timely memento of the Second World War. The crew of the ABP-operated dredger believes that they witnessed an undiscovered war-era bomb explode.

The UKD Marlin was conducting routine maintenance dredging on the Humber, and just before starting dredging Immingham Approaches, the crew heard a loud bang and saw a plume in the water about 40 meters off the port side.

ABP believes that a small, old explosive device which was covered by silt and sand choose this particular opportunity to detonate. No damages or injuries were reported.

Unexploded ordnance from the Second World War is found regularly in UK waters, but ABP says that such incidents are very unusual in areas that are routinely dredged, such as the Humber Estuary.

"It’s a fitting reminder of the everyday dangers faced by people during the Second World War that we found this device on the eve of VE Day. Thankfully nobody was hurt and no damage was done and our colleagues can keep dredging, which plays such a vital role in keeping supplies coming into the UK," said ABP Humber director Simon Bird in a statement.

ABP’s survey team carried a detailed survey of the area before work was resumed.

