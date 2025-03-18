DP World to Expand Port of Santos Capacity Linked to Deal with Maersk

DP World signed a long-term strategic agreement with Maersk as part of its plans to expand maritime services at its terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil. DP World operates one of Brazil’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos and plans to increase capacity by 50 percent to support Maersk’s growth in Latin America.

Under the terms of the eight-year agreement, Maersk will introduce additional long-term services and maintain a minimum service level. In the first year, Maersk will launch six new services with eight weekly calls, increasing to seven services and 10 weekly calls in 2026 following DP World’s capacity expansion.

“This announcement is another strategic step for DP World in Brazil, reinforcing our presence at the Port of Santos, and accelerating new expansion opportunities in the country,” said Márcio Medina, Commercial Vice President at DP World in Brazil. He noted the agreement with Maersk “not only allows us to expand our operational capacity for container handling but also ensures long-term aces to Brazil’s leading port and logistics hub.”

Currently, the terminal handles 1.4 million TEUs annually. To accommodate growing demand, DP World is investing R$450 million (US$79 million) to expand its container-handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026. The company also plans to invest an additional R$1.6 billion (US$280 million) to further increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by the end of 2027.

“This agreement with DP World secures service capacity for Maersk at the Port of Santos,” said Paulo Ruy, Regional Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk. “By having this commercial agreement with DP World, we are able to meet the growing demand for container handling and enhance our service offerings, ensuring that we continue to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, in addition to our stand-alone products.”

DP World reports it set a new record for container-handling volume at the Port of Santos in 2024, surpassing 1.25 million TEUs – a 14 percent year-over-year increase. The growth was driven by expanded container operations and the introduction of new services. The company recently invested R$50 million (US$8.8 million) in advanced port equipment as part of its ongoing R$85 million (US$15 million) terminal expansion project, which will increase capacity to 1.7 million TEUs. Additionally, DP World said it has strengthened its network through a new agreement with Rumo, Brazil’s leading railway operator, to develop a new terminal for grain and fertilizer shipments, adding 12.5 million tons of operating capacity per year.

