DP World Launches $800 Million Modern Terminal in Jeddah

DP World has inaugurated its newly modernized South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. The modernization and expansion program has been ongoing for the last three years, under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer concession signed in 2019 with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The $800 million upgrade has seen the terminal’s capacity double from 1.8 million TEU to 4 million TEU. The capacity will further rise to 5 million TEU in a subsequent expansion phase.

The new terminal spans a total quay length of 2,150 meters, including a deep-water quay with an 18-meter depth, capable of accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels simultaneously.

In response to the growing demand for perishable cargo, the terminal’s capacity for reefer containers has also been expanded from 1,200 to 2,340. In addition, DP World has developed a facility for inspecting up to 75 reefers at one time - the biggest such port-centric facility in Saudi Arabia.

In line with DP World’s carbon neutrality strategy, the new terminal features automated and electrified yard cranes. The operator said that the target is to reduce CO2 emissions at the terminal by 50 percent in the next five years. Other measures in the pipeline include floating solar platforms, electrified trucks and water recycling systems.

DP World has been operating in Jeddah port since 1999. In fact, it was the first concession for the operator outside its UAE home base.

With Jeddah a crucial link for Saudi Arabia’s global trade, DP World is further investing in a large logistics park, adjacent to its South Container Terminal. The 415,000 square meter Jeddah Logistics Park is the largest integrated facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia. It will offer warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding services, further cementing Jeddah’s position as a key regional trade hub connecting Africa, Asia and Europe. The construction of the facility began last year in May and is expected to be completed by Q2 2026.

The launch of the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd has come with liner connectivity advantages for Jeddah Port. Under Gemini, five new shipping services were added to three Saudi ports, including Jeddah, Dammam and Jubail. On top, Jeddah was selected as one of the regional hubs for the Gemini cooperation. The new shipping services connected the three Saudi ports to other international terminals, including Port Said in Egypt, Tangier in Morocco, Algeciras in Spain, Mundra and Pipavav in India.