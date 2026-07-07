DP World Acquires Containership to Expand Indian Coastal Shipping

DP World has become the latest carrier to buy and transfer a containership into the Indian register to expand its coastal service and meet India’s cabotage regulations. The company announced the launch of its newly acquired vessel, DP World Indus (45,500 dwt), adding to its operation of 10 dedicated vessels serving 14 ports in India.

The company took ownership of the 2012-built vessel, which had been operating as the CUL Jakarta and was registered in Liberia. The ship, which measures 211 meters (692 feet), was renamed in April and transferred to the Indian Registry of Shipping. It has a capacity of 2,750 TEU.

“India's coastal shipping sector presents a significant opportunity to improve supply chain efficiency and support sustainable economic growth,” said Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World. “The acquisition of India-flagged DP World Indus reflects our commitment to strengthening domestic maritime connectivity and providing customers with reliable, high-quality services that connect businesses and markets across the country.”

The company said it is also part of a broader strategy to support India’s trade and logistics ecosystem. Last year, DP World handled more than 473,000 TEU through its coastal shipping operations in India. It said it provides an opportunity to enhance connectivity between India’s major manufacturing, industrial, and consumption centers.

DP World’s Shipping Solutions also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2025 with the Indian government enterprise Sagarmala Finance Corporation to collaborate on developing and scaling sustainable coastal and short sea shipping services across India. The finance corporation, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is supporting the expansion of India’s domestic shipping industry.

Several other major carriers also responded to the opportunities and the government’s changes to its cabotage regulations. CMA CGM in April 2025 became the first large carrier to transfer a containership into the Indian registry for domestic operations. In April 2026, CMA CGM was in the process of completing the transfer of two more vessels, which will be its fifth and sixth under the Indian flag.

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Maersk followed with two ships that moved into the Indian registry. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company was reported to be planning to ultimately register 12 ships in India, while reports said Hapag-Lloyd would register four in India.

The initiatives support India’s efforts to expand its merchant marine. The government is seeking to expand capacity internationally to reduce the portion of Indian trade traveling on foreign-flag vessels. It also contributed to employment, as Indian-flagged vessels are required to have Indian officers.