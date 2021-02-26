Dole to Take Delivery of Two Reefer Ships With Hybrid Scrubbers

Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 era, ANDRITZ has succeeded in delivering a scrubber right on time to Chengxi Shipyard for the Dole Food Company. The multi-inlet hybrid scrubber was the largest ever installed at Chengxi Shipyard, with an outer diameter of 4.1 meters and an overall footprint of around 7.1 x 4.1 meters. It was installed aboard the MV Dole Maya, a reefer container ship flagged in the Bahamas.

Additionally, ANDRITZ was responsible for environmental compliance certification under the supervision of the DNV GL classification society. After the successful sea trial, the necessary IAPP certificate was issued. The system will treat the exhaust gas from one main engine and four auxiliary engines to fulfill MARPOL requirements.

ANDRITZ will also supply a hybrid scrubber for the Dole Maya’s sister vessel, Dole Aztec, which will be completed and delivered to the Dole Food Company in April 2021.

The Dole Maya scrubber project was the result of collaboration within the ANDRITZ GROUP, as the equipment was engineered and designed in Austria and manufactured at the company’s own production facility in China.

With this installation, ANDRITZ says that it is the only company globally to offer, deliver, install and successfully commission a complete portfolio of scrubber systems for maritime vessels. The portfolio includes open-loop and hybrid scrubbers as inline (I-type) and bypass (U-type) models for wet scrubbers, as well as a dry, "dual filtration" system without any wash water.

To extend its portfolio, ANDRITZ is now developing a barge solution – SeaSOx Barge – for vessels on stay in port that will reduce the level of SOx, NOx and ultrafine particulates in the exhaust gas regardless of the size of the vessel or its engines.