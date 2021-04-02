Docker Killed in RTG Accident at Port of Savannah

File image courtesy GPA By The Maritime Executive 04-02-2021 05:32:00

[Brief] Last Friday, an ILA docker died in a crane accident at the Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal, the Georgia Ports Authority said in a statement.

The coroner for Chatham County has identified the deceased as Stephen Cobb, 50.

The victim was fatally injured in a rubber-tired gantry crane accident at about 0600 hours on March 26, according to the GPA. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the casualty is currently under way, led by the GPA's police department.

"The Georgia Ports Authority would like to extend its condolences and concern to the worker’s family and his brothers and sisters of the International Longshoremen’s Association," GPA wrote in a statement.