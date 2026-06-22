DHL Partners with Under-Development Vela Wind-Powered Cargo Ship

The freight forwarding arm of global shipping giant DHL is partnering to offer customers the option of transporting goods transatlantic on a wind-powered cargo ship. Vela announced its partnership today, June 22, saying it will combine environmental performance and logistical excellence.

DHL Global Forwarding France, the freight forwarding business for DHL, will become a partner committing to space on the new ship. It joins the group of what the company calls pioneer

cohorts, which will be among the founding members for the service.

Vela is the latest in a series of wind-powered cargo concepts that are beginning to take shape. The company has ordered the first of what it says will be five ships by 2028, which will make it possible to maintain weekly transatlantic service between France and the United States. The vessel is under construction at Austal Philippines’ Balamban, Cebu shipyard. A year ago, it marked a key milestone as the aluminum hull completed assembly and was turned over.

They expect to launch the service in early 2027, with a counter on the website saying the service is 161 days away (as of June 22, 2026). They plan to sail from Normandy and Bordeaux, and the westbound leg will require 10 to 13 days to reach New Jersey. The return trip to France is expected to last 8 to 10 days. They highlight that the ship will be fast, with an expected average speed of 14 knots, and they will optimize navigation in real time through advanced weather routing to follow the winds.

The company says its trimaran will be the first of its kind, crafted by world-leading experts VPLP and MerConcept. They highlight that the trimaran will be more stable and faster, providing a secure platform for cargo.

The ships will be 220 feet (67 meters) with a capacity of 415 metric tons carried on European pallets. The plan calls for a capacity of 500 pallets per week and a total of 30,000 pallets per year, each way on the Atlantic. The cargo areas will include temperature control, which the company says makes it well-suited for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, luxury goods, wines and spirits, aerospace, and more broadly, high-value goods, where quality, traceability, and security are essential.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The ships will be 100 percent wind-powered, meaning they will achieve a 99 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The ship will have 6,705 square feet of sail area as well as solar panels and hydrogenators. The air draft will be 200 feet (61 meters).

Vela follows the Neoliner Origin, which launched last October, also offering wind-propulsion. It highlights original customers, including Jas. Hennessy, Remy Cointreau, Longchamp, Manitou, and Renault Group. These concepts look to expand their operations to maintain a regular, sustainable alternative crossing the Atlantic.

