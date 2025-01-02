DFDS Signs Jersey, Channel Islands Ferry Contract Despite Brittany's Appeal

The controversial contract for the Danish ferry company DFDS to take over ferry service to Jersey in the Channel Islands has been completed despite a pending challenge. The contract was awarded at the beginning of December after a competitive bidding process and the selection of the Danes marks the end of more than 60 years of service by Condor Ferries, a UK company that was acquired in December 2024 by France’s Brittany Ferries.

The 20-year contract is due to begin service on March 28, 2025, with DFDS providing both freight and passenger services connecting Jersey of the Channel Islands to the UK and France. DFDS’ Jersey fleet will comprise one Ro-Pax vessel, two high-speed crafts, and a dedicated freight vessel to meet the needs of the island, and support tourism and the hospitality sector in Jersey as well as in France? and the UK with frequent sailings. DFDS also committed to increasing the frequency of ferries to address high demand in peak periods, introducing high-speed ferries to the UK, and investing in three new vessels by 2032.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Jersey and the local community,” said Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS. “The lifeline ferry service is a vital link for the island, and we are fully committed to delivering reliability and an enhanced travel and transport experience for islanders, businesses, and visitors. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Jersey and serving the community.”

The execution of the contract came as Brittany Ferries, which had also bid, announced it would challenge the award to DFDS. Government officials in Jersey told the BBC they were "disappointed" by the pending court challenge but would defend their decision.

The Royal Court has set hearings for January 13 and 14 for the claims from Brittany Ferries that government officials did not make clear the concerns before the bidding process and did not provide reasons for their concerns about the company’s bid. Brittany Ferries was granted a judicial review while the court rejected wider claims.

DFDS which dates to 1866 and operates a wide array of routes and ferries said it is committed to Jersey. It looks forward to launching the new service which it says will improve transportation to the islands.

