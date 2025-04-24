Development Completed for the First Floating Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Cracker

A project launched in 2023 by Höegh Evi and Wärtsilä’s Gas Solutions unio has completed the development of the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker. According to the companies, this breakthrough technology will enable floating import terminals to produce hydrogen at industrial-scale volumes from transported ammonia, marking a major step in the energy transition.

Hydrogen has been recognized as a potential key source of energy, especially for hard-to-abate industries and ammonia can be used as an efficient carrier of hydrogen. Europe plans to import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year by 2030 according to the EU's REPower strategy. To meet this demand, Höegh Evi and others are developing hydrogen import terminal projects in Europe, with a targeted start of operations before 2030.

As the development of the hydrogen grid progresses, Höegh Evi believes that floating infrastructure with ammonia cracking technology can unlock large-scale imports. Working with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, and as part of Norway's green platform program, the companies sought to develop an efficient platform for cracking ammonia using a similar structure as the current floating LNG regasification terminals.

"This pioneering development of the floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker represents a significant leap forward in our quest for sustainable energy solutions," said Walter Reggente, Vice President of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. “Together with Höegh Evi and our partners, we are not only addressing the challenges of hydrogen storage and transportation but also paving the way for a more resilient and flexible energy infrastructure.”

The industrial-scale ammonia cracker has a modular design that allows integration into both hybrid Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and dedicated Floating Hydrogen Terminals. The companies report the technology is highly scalable with a sendout capacity of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Ammonia storage can range from 10,000 cbm to 120,000 cbm.

"The floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker developed by Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä, and partners is a game-changer for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition in Europe. Our floating terminals and cracking technology can unlock the full potential of global value chains for green hydrogen, providing European industry with a reliable supply of clean energy within this decade," said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi.

The project received approximately half its budget or nearly €5.9 million (US$6.7 million) in funding from the Norwegian Government's green platform program. The ammonia cracker was constructed at Sustainable Energy's Norwegian Catapult Center in Stord, Norway. Additional partners in the project include the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), the University of South-East Norway, Sustainable Energy, and BASF SE.