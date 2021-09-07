Denmark and Scandinavia’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Enters Service

Denmark's new offshore wind farm is currently the largest in Scandinavia (Vattenfall)

Scandinavia's largest offshore wind farm was inaugurated on September 6. The new Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm located in the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Denmark, represents a 156 percent increase in the country’s offshore wind production and it is part of the effort to expand renewable energy in the North Sea.

"With today's inauguration, we are taking one step closer towards our goal of enabling fossil-free living within one generation,” says Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall, the operator of the wind farm. “Kriegers Flak stands as a strong contribution to the green transition, which is why we are proud that the wind farm is now ready to provide fossil-free power to Danish homes and industry.”

With 72 offshore wind turbines and a 600 MW capacity, which corresponds to the annual energy consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households, the project becomes the largest yet in Denmark, a country that has been among the early adopters of modern wind technology. The inauguration marks Vattenfall’s position as the largest provider of offshore wind power in Denmark covering more than half the installed capacity. In addition to Kriegers Flak, Vattenfall operates Horns Rev 1 and Horns Rev 3, which were inaugurated in 2019. In addition, the Vesterhav Syd & Nord project is at a mature development stage and scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023.

"Kriegers Flak has been a very successful project, which despite being constructed amidst a global pandemic is in operation ahead of schedule. It shows the commitment of society, our partners, and Vattenfall to a carbon-neutral future. At the same time, it underlines our strategic ambition to accelerate fossil-free living with the power of renewables,” says Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

The construction of Kriegers Flak was decided by the Danish parliament in 2012. In May 2020, Vattenfall put the first foundation in place, and at the beginning of this year, the first out of 72 wind turbines were installed. The project is between approximately 10 and 25 miles off the Danish coast and covers an area of equivalent to nearly 33,000 acres.