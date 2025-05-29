Death Toll in Angola Platform Fire Rises to Three

Three of the workers who were injured in a platform fire off Angola have died of their wounds, according to the country's mineral resources ministry.

On May 20, a fire broke out on the cellar deck of the Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) platform, operated by a Chevron joint venture. The platform was shut down and undergoing scheduled maintenance at the time of the accident.

17 workers were injured, including four who sustained serious injuries. They were transferred to shore for treatment, and some were transferred onward to a higher level of care in South Africa, according to oil industry media. Two of the injured personnel later died of their wounds.

One additional person went missing during the fire. Their body was recovered from the water on May 21, bringing the overall death toll to three people.

In a statement, the Chevron joint venture CABGOC expressed its condolences for the families of the deceased. “The safety and well-being of our workforce remains our highest priority. CABGOC is collaborating with its contracting partners to provide support to the impacted individuals and their families," the company said.

BBLT is a bottom-fixed compliant tower platform located about 50 nautical miles off the coast of Angola. It sits atop a 1,200-foot flexible platform jacket (compliant tower), which is partially supported by its own buoyancy. The jacket can sway horizontally, giving it better resistance to wave action.