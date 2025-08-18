Data Sector Consolidation for Shippers as Xeneta Buys eeSea



The consolidation of the maritime data sector is continuing with freight and data logistics company Xeneta buying maritime and supply chain intelligence company eeSea. The move reflects the increasing sophistication of the shipping sector as companies increasingly use data to manage rapidly shifting markets.

By adding eeSea’s market-leading global schedule, transit time, and reliability data to their existing range of freight rate data, Xeneta says it will enable BCO Procurement teams to manage freight contracts and suppliers based on service levels, and not just cost. They said to customers that it will help them to get the right service at the right price, no matter what the market conditions.

“Coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold,” said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. He said they would be able to provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.

Founded in 2012, Xeneta rose to prominence in the shipping community with its freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform. More recently, it has increased its market analytics including adding well-known analyst and commentator Peter Sand to the team.

It points to increasing challenges for shippers who need visibility on freight rates, contracts, and delays. It points to recent factors ranging from tariffs to wars, geopolitical challenges, and carriers' response with blank sailings and increased transshipment, as well as factors such as port congestion, all challenging shippers.

“A true partnership between carriers and cargo owners relies not only on the freight rates paid, but also on the operational performance provided by the carrier, such as transit times, reliability, canceled sailings, weekly stability, and schedule forecasting accuracy,” says eeSea founder and CEO Simon Sundboell.

eeSea was started a decade ago and has built its services focused on maritime and supply chain intelligence.

