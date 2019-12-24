Damen Restructures and Appoints New CEO

By The Maritime Executive 12-23-2019

As of January 1, Arnout Damen will become the new CEO of Damen Shipyards Group. The shipbuilding company will also switch to a divisional structure.

Arnout Damen takes over from René Berkvens, who has been the CEO of Damen Shipyards Group for more than 13 years. "We are extremely indebted to René for his commitment as our company's top executive," said Kommer Damen. “Under his leadership, Damen has grown into a globally operating, leading player. We are therefore pleased that he continues to use his knowledge, network and experience for the company in preparation for his accession to the Supervisory Board."

Arnout Damen has been preparing for the move to CEO for many years. Over the past nine years he has been a member of the group’s Executive Board, responsible for operations and commercial affairs.

In his new position as CEO, his first priority is the further implementation of the divisional structure. “Preparations for this have been going on for several months," explains Arnout. “Damen is known as an innovative and dynamic company that works very closely with its clients. We would like to maintain this. With the growth of recent years, the switch to a divisional structure has become logical to remain close to the various markets and to further expand our leading position in the fields of quality, digitalization and sustainability.”

In his position as Chief Commercial Officer, Arnout Damen will be succeeded by Jan-Wim Dekker.

Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.

Damen’s focus on standardization, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, says the company, as well as low total cost of ownership, high resale values and reliable performance.

For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of 18 repair and conversion yards of which 12 are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 meters, and the widest, 405 x 90 meters, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.