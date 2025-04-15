CSSC Delivers First of New “Sea Giants” to CMA CGM



Chinese officials touted the new class of CMA CGM containerships as the “world’s largest dual-fuel powered” containerships as the naming and delivery took place of the new CMA CGM Seine (220,000 dwt). They highlighted the advancements in design and speed of construction for a vessel they are calling a “sea giant” and a “green cargo king.”

The CMA CGM Seine has the same dimensions as the five-year-old CMA CGM Jacques Saade class but greatly improves on efficiency. The ship, which is 399 meters (1,309 feet) in length and has a beam of 61.3 meters (201 feet), is reported will reduce emissions by 20 percent and nearly eliminate SOx and particulate matter. It has increased efficiency in its LNG-fueled engines and an 18,600 cbm MARK III LNG tank to give it a range of 19,500 nautical miles. The ship is also fully IMP Tier III compliant.

Cargo handling efficiency was also improved with an increase of approximately 764 TEU to a total of 23,876 TEU. This includes 2,200 reefer slots. Boxes can be stacked 24 layers. The fire safety systems for cargo operations were also improved. The ship rivals the first 24,000-plus TEU capacity vessels also built in China.

“From the start of construction to undocking at the pier, the time has been compressed to 4–5 months, significantly ahead of the original construction cycle,” Liu Xuedong, deputy general manager of Hudong-Zhonghua Changxing Shipbuilding, told the Chinese media. “This ship was delivered more than six months early, with cycle control at a leading level in the shipbuilding industry.”

The naming and delivery took place on April 15 in Shanghai. The vessel will be joining the line’s Far East to Europe route.

It is the first of four new vessels being built for CMA CGM in this ultra large class. Shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghau reports it has now delivered 17 containerships to CMA CGM, including 12 LNG-fueled vessels. Overall, the yard reports it currently has 20 vessels under construction and a total orderbook reaching 2029 and valued at $19.6 billion.

This new class is the latest step in CMA CGM’s effort with the company reporting it has invested nearly $20 billion to order LNG and methanol-powered ships. In 2024, the group took delivery of 12 new LNG-fueled vessels and says that by 2029 it will have 153 ships capable of using low-carbon energies (biogas, biomethanol, and synthetic fuels) in its fleet. CMA CGM is reported to have a total fleet currently of approximately 670 vessels with orders of 100 additional ships.

