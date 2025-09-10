Croatia Marks Opening of New Rijeka Terminal as a Gateway for the Region



Officials gathered in the Port of Rijeka, Croatia, to mark the arrival of the first commercial container vessel as the port transitioned from trial operations. Rijeka Gateway, they reported, represents the largest private investment in logistics in Croatia, and it becomes the most modern and technologically advanced container terminal in the region.

The concession for the new terminal was awarded in November 2021, creating a joint venture between Maersk’s APM Terminals and ENNA Group. Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg Butkovi?, highlights that it was the largest agreement in the history of the Port of Rijeka.

Maersk committed to a €380 million ($445 million) investment for the operations, which have been under construction for the past two years. It includes a 400-meter (1,300-foot) quay, which was in part financed with a World Bank loan, along with construction of access and internal roads, a new intermodal terminal, and rail interface. The terminal will have an initial annual capacity of 650,000 TEU, and they are also making investments in hinterland and terminal equipment.

“This terminal is more than just infrastructure. It is a symbol of Rijeka as a modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced port that creates value and drives both the local and national economy,” said Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway.

Emphasizing its role as a regional center, the Rijeka Gateway Terminal is being included in the new Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. It becomes part of the route linking ports in East Asia with locations in the Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea.

The first commercial vessel to berth at Rijeka Gateway was Al Jasrah (157,374 dwt). Built in 2016, the vessel is registered in Liberia and operated by Hapag-Lloyd. It has a capacity of approximately 15,000 TEU. It was arriving from Port Said, Egypt.

After a planned expansion, the port will grow to 680 meters (2,230 feet) of quay and a capacity of over one million TEU. The terminal is equipped with four remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes (STS), 15 rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTG), two rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMG), and 28 terminal tractors. All systems are integrated into a single control center, and terminal operations will be managed with cutting-edge technology, full automation, and renewable energy, making Rijeka Gateway the first terminal of its kind in the Adriatic region.

