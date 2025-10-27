Crewmember Dies in Accident at Sea on P&O Cruise Ship



The British press and maritime authorities are reporting that a crewmember was killed yesterday aboard the P&O cruise ship Arvia. The ship was two days into a two-week cruise to the Caribbean from the UK.

The Arvia, which is 185,581 gross tons, is one of the largest cruise ships in the world, and with her sister ship Iona, is the largest operating from the UK. The Arvia was introduced by the UK’s P&O Cruises in 2022 and is 344 meters (1,128 feet) in length with accommodations for more than 6,600 passengers and approximately 1,800 crew.

P&O confirmed in a brief statement that there had been an onboard accident. It said its thoughts and prayers were with the onboard friends and family members. The company provided no further details.

While registered in Bermuda, the cruise ship is under the authority of the British, and the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch listed the incident today. It is posted it as a “lift shaft” (elevator) accident that happened on October 26. MAIB reports that it will investigate on behalf of the Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority.

The cruise had been en route to its first port in Tenerife. However, Puerto de A Coruña, on the northern Spanish coast, reported that the Arvia made a stop on October 26 from 3:00 p.m. into the night “following a workplace accident.” The ship stayed till around midnight and has resumed its trip to Tenerife.

