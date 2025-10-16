Crew Missing and Injured After Transfer Vessel Capsizes off Mozambique

Reports indicate a search effort was underway after a crew transfer vessel capsized in the outer anchorage off the port of Beira, Mozambique. Details are incomplete, but seven people appear to be missing, with three others injured, and some have possibly succumbed after being recovered from the water.

The reports indicate that there were a total of 21 people aboard the transfer vessel, which was coming from the port to the Marshall Island-flagged product tanker Sea Quest, which was in the outer anchorage. The boat was approaching the tanker when it capsized.

Scorpio Marine Management, which is the manager of the tanker, is reporting that the transfer vessel was carrying 14 individuals who were signing on as crew aboard the tanker. They said that 10 people were recovered from the water and three were receiving medical attention aboard the tanker. Some reports indicate that some of them may have succumbed to their injuries.

A total of seven people were believed to still be missing. It includes five of the individuals signing on as crew, as well as one technician and one crewmember. Various ships in the anchorage were assisting the tanker in the search effort, and the local maritime authorities have been notified.

The Sea Quest, built in 2012, is a 49,990 dwt product tanker sold to its current owners in 2024. AIS signals report the vessel was coming from the UAE and has been in the anchorage since the end of last week.

Scorpio said it was in touch with the families of the crewmembers. It said there would be a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

